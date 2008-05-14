Skip to content
Wonderdraft
is an intuitive yet powerful fantasy map creation tool for 64-bit Windows 10, Linux, and MacOSX.
Primary Menu
One-Time Purchase
Reddit
Youtube
Twitter
Trailer
Features
Generate realistic landmasses of different types
Brush landmasses with automatically beautified coastlines
Draw rivers and roads that look artistic with a few clicks
Paint groups of tree and mountain symbols painlessly
Artistically curated default map themes
Create aesthetic labels using presets
Map dimensions anywhere from 512 pixels to 8192 pixels
DRM-free software and royalty-free user-made content
Surface Pro 4, Wacom and digital pen support
Buy Now
Requirements
Bare Minimum
Performance
GPU
Intel HD Graphics 5000
Driver
OpenGL ES 3
CPU
Intel Core 2 Duo
RAM
2 GB
100% Doctors* Recommended
Performance
GPU
NVIDIA GTX 760
Driver
OpenGL ES 3
CPU
Intel i3 2.5GHz
RAM
4 GB
Unadulterated
Performance
GPU
NVIDIA GTX 1080
Driver
OpenGL ES 3
CPU
Intel i5 3GHz
RAM
6 GB
Get Wonderdraft
Additional Art Packs:
Pirates Pack
Fantasy Buildings